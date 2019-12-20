To the Editor:
I was very disappointed with your coverage of the “No One Is Above The Law” gathering at Representative Kirkpatrick’s office on the evening of Dec. 17. Could we not have had more than just a couple of pictures? Could you not have moved or postponed the column about the resurgence of the holiday party in order to write an actual column about the gathering? Since I was there, I know that “dozens of protesters” was misleading. My estimate was 125 which is the estimate of several others. We considered that significant for Sierra Vista.
Taera Shuldberg
Sierra Vista