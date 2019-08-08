To the Editor:
Mr. Harry Mallory's 8.8.19 letter is offensive and an attempt to justify mass killings because the numbers for some events are not "high enough" in your opinion to count. Even 1 death is one too many. The where and how and how many are inconsequential. The why is due in part to the words coming from the White House. Our fellow Americans are dying in schools, churches, stores, clubs, concerts,etc. This has got to stop and trying to massage the numbers to fit your personal views is just plain wrong
Pat Smith
Sierra Vista