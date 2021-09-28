If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor,
When my nephew told me he had an idea of what happened on January 6th at the Capital, I knew he was lost forever. It continues with his refusal to get a Covid vaccine, his hatred for Biden, his refusal to think the election was valid. I am so disgusted with him and every person who is living with a veil over their eyes when it comes to reality. My sister, his mother believes the same things, Hollywood stars drinking baby blood, Trump is a Christian. If I wasn't so sad, it would be funny. This week my sister who is 80 years old, went to a Christian conference with 3,000 like minded people. Now she is suffering from what looks like Covid. Do you know how stressful it is to be related to people who think like my sister and nephew? You ruin it for everybody. I go to a dance class of 10, one person is not vaccinated, so we all have to wear a mask. We worry about all of you getting sick and then we worry about you when you do get sick because you might pass the virus on to a child, or a sick or compromised person. Do we have smallpox, mumps, chickenpox, polio, whooping cough, hepatitis a & b. anymore? No, because we are vaccinated. Do you know that at Fox News everyone has to be vaccinated or tested everyday, not once? Such Hypocrisy!