To the editor,
Maybe your publication can find out from the county health director and/or board of supervisors why they are sticking with the original outdated federal guidelines on who to vaccinate first for the covid-19 virus when current statistics show that people 65-74 (vaccine Category 1C) are 90 times more at risk of dying from this virus than those 18 to 29? The hospitals, ICUs and morgues in Arizona are being overwhelmed by 65+ year-olds, not 18-29 year-olds, many who think this is a hoax and refuse to wear masks or socially distance.
The last statistics I saw on Arizona Covid deaths showed 75% were 65+. Close to 90% of the deaths were people 55 and older, yet Cochise County has prioritized some individuals into Category 1B that have little chance of serious effects from the virus and many of those refuse to take this seriously and take the precautions necessary to slow the virus while many older folks, especially with serious medical conditions, have been "imprisoned" in their homes for the past year. Those seniors are NOT going out spending their pension money at local businesses and have curtailed their spending at local health care providers and dental care providers.
W.C. Smith
Hereford