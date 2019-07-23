To the Editor:
Obviously, a recent Herald/Review editorial stating, “the Bisbee City Council has once again demonstrated its arrogance and ignorance” in reference to relations with Cochise County, didn’t go unnoticed.
Although I will not excuse nor condone the remarks of one council member’s perceived grandstanding, the accusation is inaccurate and misleading.
The City of Bisbee has a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with the Cochise County government. First, we are (staff and council) incredibly grateful for the support and aid provided to us by the county in housing City Hall for over a year, as well as being able to occupy our present temporary facilities for $1 per year.
County Administrator Gilligan and Supervisor English meet with me and our city manager once a month to discuss mutual issues and resolutions. The fact that, within the city of Bisbee we all serve the same constituents and provide similar services, without duplication (and additional cost) is an ongoing goal during the meetings. As a result, mutually beneficial Intergovernmental Agreements (IGA’s) have been formed to provide goods and services to our residents at a cost savings to both government entities.
Our IGA concerning vehicles is an example. We obtain Cochise County Sheriff’s Department vehicles that have reached the county’s determined “end of life for rural use”. The vehicles are safe and well maintained, allowing for continued use in smaller and more populated areas. The county typically has the vehicles “taken to auction” at a set predetermined price. The city can purchase those vehicles at the auction price and thus save both our residents by purchasing relatively inexpensive vehicles and the county by savings auction costs.
We are likewise partnered through an IGA with the county Developmental Services, providing building permits as well as Zoning and Design Review Board administrative services. This valuable arrangement allows extra time for our construction and code enforcement and less time for residents being required to wait for inspections. Further collaborative and mutually beneficial programs are being explored.
I look forward to our continued excellent working relationship with Cochise County.
David M. Smith
Mayor, City of Bisbee