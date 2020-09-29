To the editor:
A Judge must decide disputes fairly and impartially based upon the law. This awesome power must be administered swiftly, yet pensively and without personal prejudice or influence. I was a member of the Pima County Trial Courts Commission for a 10-year period, appointed by both a Republican and Democratic Governor and tasked with the responsibility of providing a short list of qualified candidates for judicial appointment. I disagree with the judicial election (instead of appointment) process. Its outcome often becomes a matter of popularity, mudslinging or money, none of which should be taken into account with weighty legal decisions at stake, and none of which displays the true character or qualifications of the judicial candidate.
Recently, social media posts by candidate Jason Lindstrom have surfaced indicating his belief that “the moment you accept any type of welfare or social security, you have to give up your right to vote.” Although vociferously defended by his mother as his “just having a bad day,” perhaps it demonstrates his propensity for knee jerk decisions or prejudices. During a prior election cycle in which I was a candidate, Mr. Lindstrom posted maliciously about me, including that I reminded him of a Sesame Street character that lures children “into a windowless van using candy.” When others called him out for this, he reluctantly erased it, calling them “babies” who could not take a “joke.” Were these more bad days? A witness in court must swear to “tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” Shouldn’t a judicial candidate be required to do the same? Should an “adjunct instructor,” a nontenure track position, be publicizing his credentials as a UA “Ethics Professor”?
I have worked with Anne Carl in her capacity as an attorney, philanthropist, and community volunteer. I know her to be hardworking, fair and most importantly – honest. For these reasons, she has my vote!
David M. Smith
Bisbee