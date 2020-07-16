Kudos to Chief Thrasher

To the editor,

How fortunate we are to have Adam Thrasher as our Chief of Police! I agree with him that, while certain restraining techniques should be very rarely used, a last resort, they must not be put off limits when an officer’s or another person’s life is in danger. I also admired his direct engagement and even participation with local protesters during the height of the protest reaction a few weeks ago, defusing tensions and keeping the situation under control. This is community policing as it should be.

Pat Snyder

Hereford

