Kudos to Chief Thrasher
To the editor,
How fortunate we are to have Adam Thrasher as our Chief of Police! I agree with him that, while certain restraining techniques should be very rarely used, a last resort, they must not be put off limits when an officer’s or another person’s life is in danger. I also admired his direct engagement and even participation with local protesters during the height of the protest reaction a few weeks ago, defusing tensions and keeping the situation under control. This is community policing as it should be.
Pat Snyder
Hereford