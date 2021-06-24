To the editor,
I would like to say thank you to the SVPD for having the Citizen Police Academy. The Citizen Police Academy covers a wide range of topics such as Crime Scene Investigations and D.U.I. Investigations. It was a phenomenal experience to get a behind the scenes glimpse of what SVPD officers do for our community on a daily basis. They are amazing! I feel fortunate to live in a community that has such high standards for their officers. If you have a chance to attend this great class, you will not be disappointed. I learned so much in this class and had the opportunity to meet some great people.
Chere Solorzano
Sierra Vista