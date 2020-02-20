To the Editor:
The Army Corps of Engineers is installing 20 miles of new wall east of Douglas, Arizona, at a cost of $20 million per mile. It will block off the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge.
There are eight Integrated Fixed Towers along that same 20 miles to provide border security - the same towers installed in and near the Coronado National Forest.
We need to be told why these towers did not do the job east of Douglas and why a wall is now needed.
We also need to know why the Border Patrol is installing 10 Integrated Fixed Towers to secure 62 miles of border next to the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation - instead of a wall.
Glenn Spencer
Hereford