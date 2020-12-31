To the editor:
In "Fight to stop border wall construction continues,' Dec. 27, 2020, The Herald reports: "Sinema’s bills requires DHS to identify border security technology gaps and develop a strategy to meet them." For at least ten years DHS Customs and Border Protection has failed to develop a way to measure border security - a metric. Peter Drucker, revered as the Father of Modern Management, once said: "If you can't measure it, you can't improve it."
Failure of CBP to produce a metric has led to failed border technology (some covered by the Herald) and bad decisions regarding wall placement and unnecessary environmental destruction.
This was well documented by the DHS Inspector General in OIG-20-52 - July 14, 2020: "[CBP] did not use a sound, well-documented methodology to identify and prioritize investments in areas along the border that would best benefit from physical barriers."
American Border Patrol has a Web site that explains what a border metric is, and the broad bipartisan support for the idea, at bordermetrics.com
I encourage everyone to visit this site, and I encourage lawmakers to carefully consider DHS/CBP's history before deciding on how the program should be managed.
As the nation considers major changes in border policy it is time for a rational approach. This can be done quickly with available technology.
We can trust, but we must verify.
Glenn Spencer
Hereford