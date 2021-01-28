To the editor:
On Tuesday, January 26, Cochise County Sheriff appeared on “Fox and Friends” to talk about President Biden’s recent moves regarding border security. According to Fox News, “He pointed to statistics in Cochise County, noting that the 800 cameras deployed in the area have shown ‘double’ the number of illegal immigrants coming into the country since last year when Biden became the Democratic nominee.”
Based on my personal observations, Google Earth Pro, and the CBP’s wall progress Web site, as of August 18, 2020, the day Biden was nominated, new 30-foot ‘wall’ (it is technically a fence) had been installed in much of Cochise County. This includes ten miles at the Ladd Ranch, 20 miles between Naco and Douglas and 20 miles east of Douglas,.The remainder is protected by existing 18--foot-bollard fencing with few gaps. The ‘wall’ east of Douglas is reported to have cost $400 million — or $20 million per mile.
My question is: How could it be that the number of illegal immigrants coming into Cochise County doubled even after CBP spent $1 billion on a new border ‘wall’ security system? And, must we rely on a local sheriff’s cameras to tell us the truth about the border?
Isn’t it time CBP did its job? Isn’t it time for true border accountability?
Glenn Spencer
Hereford