To the editor,
Gov. Abbott has deployed 4,500 game cameras for border Security (Border Report Jan. 27. 2021). Cochise County Sheriff Dannels reports he regularly deploys 700 trail cameras for the same reason.
In 2017 Customs and Border Protection began a search for new ground sensors that would "detect all entering threats" and "also be capable of discriminating between human, animal, and vehicle targets..." (HSBP 1018FILDGS)
American Border Patrol of Hereford participated in demonstrations of border technology as part of that CBP search.
Four years later CBP has failed to select a winner. As a result, today, state and local governments are forced to rely on their own devices for border security,
Where is the national outrage over the failure of DHS/CBP to do its job?
Glenn Spencer
Hereford