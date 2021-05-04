To the editor,
On April 21, Art Del Cueto of the National Border Patrol Council told Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business News that the majority of ‘getaways’ in Arizona — people who sneak past the Border Patrol — are coming in through the Tohono O’odham Reservation. The reservation border (62 miles) is secured by vehicle barriers and Integrated Fixed Towers — the same radar towers used to secure the border south of Ft. Huachuca.
Since 2015, American Border Patrol, the non-profit based in Hereford, has argued that these IFT towers were not properly deployed and questioned their effectiveness.
The report by agent Del Cueto that the Tohono Reservation is a major source of “getaways’ — despite IFT towers — seems to confirm ABP’s findings.
Glenn Spencer
Hereford