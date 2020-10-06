To the editor:
On Jan. 1, 2020, Tucson.com reported: "Cochise County is the fourth-fastest shrinking community in America.... The county’s largest source of jobs is the U.S. Army’s Fort Huachuca, which employs 8,000 people directly and supports 2,100 contractors. This is 21% of the county’s workforce. The need for more jobs is acute.”
My invention of SEIDARM - an advanced border security system - has the potential to create jobs for Cochise County. At its request, on Sept. 5, 2018, the system was demonstrated via live video link for DHS/Customs and Border Protection. The system included a special sensor to detect small drones developed by Northrop Grumman Corp.
My work on border technology, including SEIDARM, has been covered over the years by the Herald Review. Despite SEIDARM's job creation potential, I was never contacted by Rep. Martha McSally (she had an office in Sierra Vista) - even when she was Chairman of the House Border Security Subcommittee. Moreover, my written request to Chairwoman McSally to visit the SEIDARM test site in Hereford was not accepted.
Her disinterest in this job-creating technology continues as U.S. Senator McSally.
Why should I vote for someone who has shown such little interest in the needs of Cochise County?
Glenn Spencer
Hereford