To the editor:
I was truly saddened at the news of the death of Herald reporter Bill Hess. He was a good friend, gentleman and solid reporter.
On July 29, 2002, the Herald opposed the idea of American Border Patrol. "Vigilante patrol not needed" it opined.
It wasn't long before positive reports about American Border Patrol, many by Bill Hess, began appearing in the newspaper. Many such reports followed over the years.
In fact, The Herald holds the distinction of just about the only American newspaper that would report on American Border Patrol and my work on border technology.
Thanks to Bill Hess and the Herald at least a few Americans learned the truth instead of fake news - or no news at all.
Since his retirement I often ran into Bill in the Sierra Vista Safeway - resulting in conversations that blocked the isle. I miss those conversations, and Bill Hess.
Thanks you, Bill Hess, for your friendship and integrity.
Glenn Spencer
Hereford