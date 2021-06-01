To the editor,
The Big Lie isn’t going away and I keep wondering, in light of new voter restriction laws, HOW EXACTLY voter fraud would occur?
I was a poll worker for many years. At the polls, every voter is ID’d and checked off on the electronic voting list, which BTW is not connected to the internet. Once your ballot is cast, your name is ineligible for voting again in that election. After entering the paper vote into the counting machine, an automatic tally is made, like on a cash register roll. That roll then has to match the actual paper ballots at the end of the day. All of it is SEALED and verified by two voting judges like I was, and then transported to the central office for counting. The chain of custody is the same as practiced by police investigations.
Mail ballots are mailed in sealed envelopes with the voter’s signature on it (without which it isn’t valid).
All votes are then counted under cameras streaming online. And BTW, the election officials know from previous years what the numbers of voters are going to be, more or less, so you cannot suddenly add thousands of ghost voters without it being blatantly obvious. Maybe somebody can vote a recently deceased relative’s ballot from home, faking the signature, but that’s not going to be many!
Please, somebody, tell me HOW you would defraud that system? I haven’t yet seen any explanation that is even remotely plausible.
Asa Stephens
Hereford