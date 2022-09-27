Kudos to the Herald/Review and SV Chamber of Commerce for staging the Council Forum and Mayoral Debate at Buena High School Wednesday, September 21. It was truly a professional and well organized event.
Two observations taken away from the evening: one attendee commented when asked if she was glad she came? "I am extremely happy I came. I definitely learned who I will NOT vote for."
A second attendee commented on the sparse crowd, estimated at approximately 130 folks: "I'm concerned as to where were students. Buena and Cochise College students in civic, social studies and history classes should have been required to attend."
I couldn't agree more. What a missed opportunity for these students to observe our democracy at work. What are our teachers thinking? They weren't even in attendance.
Kudos to the Herald Review and SV Chamber of Commerce for staging the Council Forum and Mayoral Debate at Buena High School Wednesday, September 21. It was truly a professional and well organized event.
Two observations taken away from the evening: one attendee commented when asked if she was glad she came? "I am extremely happy I came. I definitely learned who I will NOT vote for."
A second attendee commented on the sparse crowd, estimated at approximately 130 folks: " I'm concerned as to where were students. Buena and Cochise College students in civic, social
studies and history classes should have been required to attend."
I couldn't agree more. What a missed opportunity for these students to observe our democracy at work. What are our teachers thinking? They weren't even in attendance.