Protect our San Pedro River!
To the Editor:
Doesn’t everyone in our community here in Cochise County value our San Pedro, the last free-flowing river in the Southwest? Shouldn’t we all DO something if we want to protect it from a clear and present danger?
That danger today is the proposed wall across the river and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation area (SPRNCA). This section of the wall will cross the SPRNCA at the border, causing ecological devastation by stopping the free flow of water, causing debris buildup and flooding, while preventing wildlife from crossing.
A slew of environmental laws has been waived to move this project forward. From my understanding, most officials in our county and in Southern Arizona oppose the project, as do a number of private citizens living along the border.
If you feel a grievance about this bad governmental decision to ride roughshod over the will of the people, please assemble with Cochise County citizens and other Americans to exercise your constitutional right, as stated in the First Amendment: “[T]he right of the people peacefully to assemble, and to petition the Government for redress of grievances.”
Please join HANDS ACROSS THE RIVER: Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Hereford Bridge on Hereford Road at 2:00 p.m.
This is a chance for our community — folks with very different political, cultural, and religious views — to come together and demand that our government protect our river and national conservation area — a chance for all of us to exercise one of our basic constitutional rights.
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista