To the editor,
I have good advice for all staunch Republican voters. You know who you are: You vote straight down the ticket for all candidates with an “R” after their names. Knowing now that not one Republican in Congress—neither in the House or Senate—voted for the bill to send you your stimulus check, please do the right thing and return the money to the United States Treasury.
If you don't, you are, in effect, supporting Biden and the other Democrats who made your check possible. Since you voted for Republican members of the House and Senate—all of whom objected, by refusing to vote for the bill, to the money going to you and others—follow through with your support of them with your action: Return your check to the treasury to help negate all of the havoc the "socialist" Democrats are wreaking with this bill.
On the other hand, if you don’t return your check, you just might consider whether you have been voting against your own and your country’s interests by voting for candidates with an “R” after their names. Think about it.
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista