BLM, CCSO superb at river event
By now, many people in our community — and well beyond — now know how well attended the Hands Across The River event was: Some of us estimate over 1,000 folks showed up.
I want to publicly express my appreciation for the way in which BLM and CCSO law enforcement handled the event. They were courteous. They purposely — in coordination with the organizers — kept a low-key profile, while keeping everyone safe.
There is not enough space here to recognize all of the folks who made this event successful and safe. Just know that you are deeply appreciated.
This event was comprised of folks with very different political, cultural, and religious views coming together to demand that our government protect our river and national conservation area.
While Hands Across The River may have been very successful, there is much more work to be done. One of the ways to help is by writing to, and calling, your representatives—county, state, and federal—to let them know that we want our river and national riparian conservation area protected from bad government and from greedy private financial interests.
Please help with this work. If a thousand folks can take the time and have the energy to attend an event like this, can’t they take the time and expend the energy to contact their representatives and write letters to the editors of various papers, and take other actions (be creative) that may make a difference? I hope so, and I urge all of you who care to do so.
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista