To the editor:
The Herald recently published a statement from Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd defending her participation in the events at the US Capitol.
I am hoping that other folks will call her out on her claim that “violence was not a part of the plan.” This statement demonstrates either inexcusable ignorance or intentional deception that should lead to her resignation.
However, let’s direct attention to something bigger: her participation in what Joseph Goebbels, Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany, called the Big Lie: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
Judd writes that she doesn’t want to “create a platform for division.” There is, however, one vital division that we need to uphold in our democratic republic if it is to survive: division between truth and lies, and by extension, division between truth-sayers and truth-deniers. Judd has chosen to be among the latter.
She writes that her trip was a “perfect way” to stand for “something” without telling us what that “something” was. Why? Perhaps because it was the Big Lie.
What was “the plan” that she mentions? It was to support the debunked, but endlessly repeated, claim of a “stolen election.” Judd reminds us that she has taken an oath to uphold the constitution. She broke that oath by supporting the Big Lie in an attempt to disrupt Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty to finalize the election results. Because she did so, Judd needs to immediately resign.
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista