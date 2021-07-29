To the editor,
Remember the story in the Bible? In Kings 3:16-18, two mothers claim before King Solomon that each was the real mother of an infant son. The king suggested that the baby be split in two, with one-half of the baby going to each mother.
Today, there is a battle in the U.S. Senate around an infrastructure bill which has centered on the willingness of lawmakers to recognize the existential threat of the climate crisis and how much funding will be needed for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.
Consider what the obsession with a bipartisan solution on infrastructure with bad-faith Republicans means to the outcome of this battle.
In the Biblical story, one mother was content with Solomon's proposal, indicating that if she couldn't have the baby, then neither of them should. However, the other woman pleaded with Solomon, “Please, my lord, give her the living baby! Don’t kill him!" Solomon then knew who was, in fact, the baby’s real mother.
If you think that progressives who are appalled at the idea of compromising with Republican climate-crisis deniers are too "radical," you might want to consider what the Biblical story tells us about compromising in a zero-sum, life-and-death situation. The idea that the ideal policy position to address the climate crisis sits half-way between left and right needs to be questioned by anyone who understands the Biblical story and its vital message—along with understanding what is at stake for the future of our planet.
Who, indeed, loves this baby?
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista