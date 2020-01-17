Reject HB 2137
To the Editor:
Apparently Scottsdale Representative Jay Lawrence has not spent a lot of time at Arizona polls. (Arizona lawmaker seeks to post police at polling places.) Otherwise, he would be aware that a great deal of policing already occurs at the polls by trained poll workers. He would realize that even poll watchers cannot interact with those coming to the polls, and that laws exist limiting direct access to ingress/egress from the polls by those who place political signs or who might want to confront a voter.
I have never read or heard of one instance of aggressive, combative behavior among voters at the polls, despite their obvious differences. Americans are able to behave themselves without intervention by police. I hope all Arizona voters will resist passage of HB 2137, which seems to be only a ploy by an uninformed, uninspired politician to get himself some attention.
Kathy Suagee
Benson