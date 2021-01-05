To the editor:
“The players tried to take the field, the marching band refused to yield….” Don MacLean's words keep running through my head. We’ve had presidents before who were sore losers (John Adams, for one), but we’ve never before seen the likes of Trump.
Shamefully, some congressmen plan to support a coup attempt, as Trump tries to usurp Electoral College outcomes by pressuring his V.P. not to accept the will of the majority of Americans. If the election was flawed, then those legislators who were elected in the same General Election they are contesting are also not legally holding a seat in Congress.
One week ago, these lawmakers took an oath “to protect the Constitution of the United States against all foes, foreign and domestic.” The biggest domestic foe in our nation’s history is Trump. The man is flawed. Why isn’t anyone invoking the 25th Amendment?
Biden won not only the Electoral College vote, but the popular vote as well. The people have spoken. Get off the field!
Kathy Suagee
Benson