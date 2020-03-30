Message from the bishop
To the Editor:
A direct message to our Bishop, already delivered directly to him. “No Priest or Pastor is happy with the orders, borne of liability lawyers and fear to essentially shut down our Diocese. Clergy and the Laity are required to be obedient, agree or not, with the Shepherd and with the Holy Father. The well known fact of the Catholic structure and discipline is that when you want our opinion, you’ll tell us what it is. The irony is that now we won’t be lining up safely for Palms — we will be lining up dangerously at WalMart for toilet paper, a lesser need for us than our Fellowship and Communion.”
“What we do know is that Your Excellency is well received and appreciated and we do not rule out the possibility that you are also following orders, whether or not they appear rational or even Faithful to the Lord on the surface. I intend to stay loyal to Catholicism until the panic and fear of this virus has flown over, as do the Priests in the flock, but historically, our rich tradition of open communication and of miracles are our unique trademarks in this Church that the Lord built, and one can only wonder what the Lord thinks of all of this. Kissing the Sacred Ring, as do our Priests (I know), John Sullivan, registered and active Parishioner of St. Andrew’s in Sierra Vista. I send this without consultation with my Pastor. These are my words.”
John Sullivan
Sierra Vista