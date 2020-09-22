Masks work well in Novia Scotia
To the editor,
I am an Arizonan currently living in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. I have many ties that bind me to Cochise County, including my beloved parents who still reside there. My province, Nova Scotia, with a population of 900,000+ currently has no active COVID-19 cases and has not had a new case in over ten days. We are one of the safest places in North America at the time of writing. Masks are mandatory in all public, common spaces i.e. restaurants, religious spaces, libraries, etc. Business are asked to reorganize their physical space to comply with the public health mandates as outlined by our Chief Medical Officer. I can say with absolute assurance that I have never felt so cared for by my government and my community as I do now. I am able to move and travel freely throughout my province without fear of contracting or spreading COVID-19 to others. I was thoroughly dismayed to hear that on September 18th, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller suspended the order that required face coverings be worn in public. The short-sightedness of this suspension, on the basis that cases are decreasing, will undoubtedly have further devastating effects in Cochise County. Wearing a face covering is not an infringement or a punishment. It is a radical act of care that you can provide to yourself and others. I call upon Mayor Mueller to reverse his decision and I encourage residents of Cochise County to do the right thing — wear a mask.
Emma Sutro
Halifax, NS