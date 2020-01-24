Martial arts club’s appreciation
To the Editor:
Sierra Vista Martial Arts Club would like to take this opportunity to show its deepest appreciation to the martial arts community in Sierra Vista.
SVMAC began as a city program in 2013. Over the years we have seen many changes, and faced many uphill battles, but have managed to keep our club together.
In 2018, when the city began to cut down on it’s sports programs, we were able to continue because of the generosity of local Jiu Jitsu instructor, Kris Cortes, who offered the use of his facility on Fry Boulevard.
Again in December 2019, due to uncontrollable circumstances, our club again was without a dojo.
Hoping to find a new location to resume classes, we informed parents and students that our plan was to again come together in January 2020.
A Facebook post regarding our status resulted in an offer from White Tiger Korean Martial Arts Academy to use a mat area at their dojo.
On Jan. 6, 2020, SVMAC was able to resume classes.
More than half of the students in the adult class at SVMAC have been with the club since they were Little Dragons, the 4 to 7 age group. These students, now ranging in age from 13 to 18, we have a black belt, three brown belts and three blue belts. These young adults assist in teaching the younger students and new students the art of self-defense.
The younger students continue to climb the ranks and hone their martial arts skills. We are thrilled with not only their advancement in the sport, but the positive improvement in their attitudes toward others and respect overall.
The martial arts community has shown us that we are a family striving to teach all ages the art of self-defense, and the respect that goes along with this practice.
Thanks to Bill Sanders and White Tiger Korean Martial Arts Academy, we are now able to welcome new students at 6415 E Highway 90, the former Dillon’s night club.
For information about SVMAC, visit www.sv-mac.com.
Sensei Victor Martinez
Sensei Pete Achaval
Sierra Vista Martial Arts Club