To the Editor:
Bridge anyone? Think it can’t be done with stay home orders, think again. Once we could no longer gather at each other’s homes for our frequent bridge games, I figured there had to be a way. If you too have been missing your weekly bridge game or other card games that require dealing the entire deck to start, read on! We play spades with our two sons who live in separate parts of the country with this method as well. Anyone who knows bridge, knows there are special cards made for “duplicate bridge”. These cards are KEY to playing remote bridge; they have arrows on the back of each card for a predetermined shuffle/deal. Each player must have the same deck of duplicate cards. We purchased ours from Baron Barclay online. (Buy 3 at a time for a better deal.)Before dealing, players need to establish who is East, West, North, and South. We find that name cards help. Once cards are dealt, from the same direction in each household, the bidding can begin. You need to be connected via internet. We have had success with WhatsApp, Messenger, and Zoom. Playing is pretty standard except you have to say aloud the card you are playing and remember the other cards played from remote players. You can always see your hand and the dummy’s hand so you only have to recall 2 cards, or ask for a repeat. It’s a challenge the first time, but gets easier each time. If this explanation is not clear, feel free to contact me on Facebook for further instructions. Game on!
Diana Swasey
Willcox