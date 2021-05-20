To the editor,
In response to a recent letter complaint about paying taxes to support Cochise College: It is through taxes that our communities support public education from K through 12 and higher education at public institutions from community colleges to the U of A and ASU and NAU. If we fail to support educating our populace, if we fail to teach the populace critical thinking, if we fail to educate the next generation of scientists, social scientists, doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers, welders, and electricians to mention just a few, we will end up with a populace that is easily led into conspiracy tales, we will end up with no one to do the business of life in our state. I have no children in any educational institution in this state, but I certainly do not mind paying my share of taxes to support our education systems. They need much more than they get. If they were to rely on tuition only, only the elite would become educated and the rest would remain ignorant and susceptible to being easily led by less than honorable people. To the author: please reconsider your selfish position.
Rebecca Tanner
Sierra Vista