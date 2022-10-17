Every vote is needed to take back our country. We need to be more concerned about what we’re voting for as opposed to who we’re voting for.
Our rights protected by the Constitution are under siege. Our southern border is wide open. Vet the candidates to see where they stand on the issues that concern you. If they are incumbents, check their voting records and the bills they support. If they are new, see where they stand on issues and their endorsements.
We must elect strong supporters of the Second Amendment and border security. We have a strong slate of candidates who are best suited to do that. The National Border Patrol Council has endorsed both Blake Masters and Juan Ciscomani. Both Blake Masters and Juan Ciscomani have been A-rated and endorsed by the National Rifle Association. State Senator Dave Gowan was named legislator of the year by the Arizona Citizens Defense League.
Half of the candidates for Governor, AG, State Legislature, US Senate and House are all A-rated and endorsed by the National Rifle Association. The other half are F-rated. NRAPVF.org shows the rating for all candidates. Other sources of research on candidates and where they stand on issues are ONTHEISSUES.org, Ballotpedia.org, etc.
If you vote by mail, make sure it was counted. Voting on election day at the polls can best assure that.