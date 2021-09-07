If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
This is a response to Steven Roberts' Sept. 1 opinion piece. Mr. Roberts bemoaned the demographic disaster we are facing in the US due to declining birth rates and the "dastardly" immigration policies during the Trump years.
Mr Roberts failed to acknowledge the 63 million-plus unborn children who have been aborted in the past 48 years since Roe vs. Wade.
Whether you are pro life or pro abortion, the facts are pretty clear. One third of the younger generation in the U.S. was never allowed to be born. These are the ones who would be having children and grandchildren by now.
There are profoundly damaging and far-reaching consequences, not only to the parents who choose abortion, but to society as a whole.
To add insult to injury, the Democrat Party is pushing for even wider access to abortion by deleting the Hyde amendment from their spending bills. The Hyde amendment has stopped the government from spending taxpayer money on abortions for decades and now they are trying to do away with even that safeguard.
It seems the obvious Democrat solution to killing our own is to open the borders for replacement people. INSANE.