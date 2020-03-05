I’m with Joe
I have never seen such a seismic change in the American electorate as the one that has happened in the past six days. It started in South Carolina. Joe Biden was expected to win by 10-20 percent. Republicans were being urged by Donald Trump to cross over and vote for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. Approximately 20% of those who voted were Republicans. Biden won by a whopping 30%. This tells me that Biden was the first choice for not only Democrats, but Independents and well-meaning Republicans concerned about Donald Trump’s erratic Presidency.
All over America, millions of voters looked at Biden’s South Carolina performance and concluded that he had the best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November. Then Super Tuesday came. Biden’s cash-starved campaign had made little effort to reach the voters in the Super Tuesday states. He had no organization and paid for few ads. Yet he posted stunning victories in most of the Super Tuesday contests.
These are not normal times. The threat to our Democracy is real. Our nation is led by an incompetent wannabe authoritarian. The best alternative is a loveable, gaff-prone mainstream Democrat with a stuttering problem. I’m with Joe.
Deal with it.
Larry Thill
Sierra Vista