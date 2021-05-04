So now, according to an article in this morning’s Herald Review, the Supreme Court has thrown out what is “likely the last legal challenge remaining about the choice of Arizona voters of Joe Biden for president.” But still the audit of the Arizona ballots continues, utilizing money that could possibly be spent on rectifying the deplorable state of Arizona’s children currently shown to be living in poverty. AZ holds the sad record (ranking 46th in the US) of 23 percent of it’s children residing in poverty, an average of 1 in 4. How is it that a state whose legislators proport to stand for and uphold “family values” is willing to allow one in four AZ children to live in situations of “concentrated poverty”. According to the Annie E. Casey Kids Count Data Center “children living in families lacking secure parental employment are vulnerable. Without at least one parent employed full time, children are more likely to fall into poverty. Yet too many parents who want full-time work are forced to piece together part-time or temporary jobs that do not provide sufficient or stable income; some lack the education and skills needed to secure a good job. Even a full-time job at low wages does not necessarily lift a family out of poverty.” I find it outrageous that our state leaders are so hell-bent on perpetuating the fraud about the election being stolen rather than focusing on lifting children out of poverty and lack of meaningful education. SHAME ON THEM!
Sharon Travis
Bisbee