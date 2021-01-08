To the editor:
I find the news about Pres. Trump's battle over his loss of the presidency maddening and baffling. He's ranted about "fraud and deceit" of the election process. Could someone explain to me why he thinks the presidential election could be fraudulent and deceitful when so many Republicans retained their incumbent seats or defeated Democrats? I 'spose it's silly of me trying to make sense of something that for so many weeks has made no sense at all! But then so much of what's happened the past four years hasn't made sense either.
Sharon Travis
Bisbee