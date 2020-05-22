Thanks to all helping us through this crisis
To the Editor:
I drove from Bisbee to Willcox very early on Wednesday morning to receive testing for COVID-19. The drive through the valley at 5 a.m. offered a beautiful sight so early in the morning with the sun just rising over the Chiricahua mountains. the loveliness I saw belied the terrible impact of this virus on our country, state and Cochise County....both in terms of lives harmed and taken and the economy devastated by it.
The sight of those cars lined up made the awfulness of all this so real to me. It is a blessing that we have professionals like those from Chiricahua Community Health clinics there to administer the test and military personnel helping to maintain order...I am deeply appreciative of all who are working so hard to help us get through this terrible time.
Sharon Travis
Bisbee