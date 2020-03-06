Need to invest in tourism
To the Editor:
As a former member of the Cochise County Tourism Council (CCTC), I have numerous issues with the newly re-organized CCTC. Those issues aside, there is one thing that both the old and the newly formed CCTC have in common. Both are grossly underfunded. (The current proposed annual budget for the CCTC is $162,905.00) The two following sources will underscore my opinion.
First is the City of Durango, Colorado (Population 17,000+). According to my source, the city’s annual budget for the promotions department is approximately one million dollars per year.
Second is Virginia City, Nevada (Population 855). Virginia City has no city government, so it is administered by Storey County, Nevada (Population 4,029 including Virginia City). According to my source there, the annual budget for the promotions department is 1.8 million dollars per year.
I’m sure that my continued research will provide more of the same results. We are in a highly competitive world when it comes to promotions. Cochise County, (Population 129,000) and the other members of the CCTC had better wake up to this reality. If they continue to fund promotions on a shoestring, they will get shoestring results.
Steve Troncale
Commissioner, Tombstone Historic Preservation Commission