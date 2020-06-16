Insurrection Act has been used by other presidents
To the editor:
President Trump had considered using the Insurrection Act to control the recent civil disorder. This would involve using active U.S. Military. The Democrats, along with the main steam media and some retired military officers all broke out in hives over the possibility. Their objections were numerous.
All of them are either ignorant of recent history, or have chosen to ignore it. During the last half of the twentieth century, the Insurrection Act was utilized ten times. Once by President Eisenhower, three times by President Kennedy, four times by President Johnson, and two times by President H.W. Bush.
In every instance the act was used to control or prevent civil disorder. This hypocrisy has plagued President Trump throughout his time in office. To those who dislike him, everything he does is wrong even when it has been done legally by other presidents.
Steve Troncale
Tombstone