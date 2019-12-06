Some thoughts on tourism
To the Editor:
Ref. The Herald/Review Op-Ed titled; Changing the Tourism Game.
I am a former member of the Cochise County Tourism Council (CCTC) and I represented the City of Tombstone. Being a member for six plus years, I can speak with some authority on the subject. The current direction of the newly formed Cochise County Tourism and Economic Council is totally wrong.
One of the issues that was left unsaid in the Op-Ed is the re-focus from the Land of Legends brand that promotes Cochise County history. Instead, the new focus will be on activities such as, Hiking, Biking, Rock Climbing, Bird Watching, and Wine Tasting.
Where these are worthy activities, they are not the primary draw for tourists. It is Cochise County history that is unique and is the primary draw for tourists. Past studies done for the CCTC confirm that. The proposed activities mentioned can be done in most of the fifty states.
In California for example, one can experience all those activities without leaving the state. It has some of the most spectacular areas on the planet, and a wine industry that is legend. So it is with many other states. Why would tourists travel hundreds of miles to experience something that they can find on their home turf.
History is the anchor attraction for the county and not focusing on that as primary in any promotions will have negative results. The Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT) keeps track of all subjects related to Tourism. Since this project in in its infancy, I estimate that it will take a least three years to see any results, positive or negative. That is a long time to wait to see if this experiment is successful.
Steve Troncale
Tombstone