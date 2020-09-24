Don’t mess with political signs
To the editor:
I was robbed!!!!
Seriously, did you know that defacing or stealing a political sign is illegal? The young man who visited my front yard Tuesday evening at 7:00 evidently didn’t know--or he didn’t care. He also didn’t know, or didn’t care, that he was being filmed by a security camera.
I am now on my way to the Sierra Vista Police Department to file a complaint. I’ll share with them the video that caught this skinny young white guy (who drives a small white sedan) jump out of his car, run up into my front yard, yank and remove my Biden/Harris sign, throw it in the back seat of his sedan, get back in his car and peel away down the street. I hope the police can zoom in on his license plate and identify him. I will press charges--with the recommendation that, if he is convicted of theft, he be sentenced to community service. I’m thinking about 50 hours, or so, of removing all of the political signs after Election Day would be appropriate.
I respect everyone’s right to support and vote for the candidates of their choice. Planting a sign supporting your candidates is exercising one of our First Amendment rights--the right of free speech--and I wish more people would also support that right, even when disagreeing with the message.
The bottom line: defacing or stealing a legally placed political sign is a violation of the law. Don’t do it. Support your candidates, and support your neighbors who are supporting theirs.
Melissa Tschida
Sierra Vista