To the Editor:
Thursday’s front page article, “SVUSD Investigation launched into controversial voter drive” incorrectly states, “Both the Republican and Democratic parties set up tables during the school’s lunch period to register students to vote”. This is incorrect, neither the Cochise County nor Arizona State Democratic Party was represented at Buena High School. The other table was set up by Tami Birch as a nonpartisan voter registration without political party affiliation or propaganda.
Although Ms. Birch is a member of the Mule Mountain Democratic Club and a Precinct Committeeperson, she and the second volunteer were present as private non-partisan volunteers. As written in the Herald on Sunday, February 16, 2020, both non-partisan volunteers have sought out training on voter registration laws and procedures and conducted themselves in obedience with all laws.
As Democrats, we certainly understand, no one is above the law. As Chair of the Democratic Party, I take registering all voters very seriously and hope that SVUSD takes this breach of rules seriously. I look forward to working with the schools of Cochise County and the Cochise County Republican Committee to be sure that all students have access to voter registration.
Elisabeth Tyndall
Chair, Cochise County Democratic Party
Sierra Vista