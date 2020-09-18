Not happy with lifting masks
To the editor:
I am very disappointed in the Sierra Vista Mayor’s decision. Just as city district schools go to in person learning and people begin to gather again is not the time to lift the mask mandate. The numbers in Sierra Vista and Cochise County are low now because of precautions like mask wearing. I would also like to add that with Elections coming it is irresponsible to lift a mask mandate with Poll Workers, Poll Observers and Voters congregating in a shared space. Not to mention many stores still have a mask policy from their national/regional offices. Now those employees are left trying to explain these conflicting messages.
Mr. Mueller, putting the mask genie back in the bottle if numbers spike will not be easy. I hope you are ready to act if needed.
Elisabeth Tyndall
Sierra Vista