Clarifying aspect of city trash pickup
To the Editor:
Thanks for the two articles in the Herald/Review’s Dec. 11 paper on the proposed changes to the City’s Refuse Enterprise Fund. I did, however, want to clarify a couple of points. In 2017, City Council voted to increase the Refuse Enterprise Fund rates by 15% with an understanding that the increase would not cover the deficit. It’s also important to understand that the current proposed fee and rate increases are the results of a deeper analysis of the Fund.
Imagine you have two broken legs, but your physician only treats one leg. How is the treatment of only one broken limb a solution? Unless both legs are treated you still can’t walk. The Fund was hobbled but crawling along, and changes must be made to get the Fund running again. Council needed to look at the entire operation to determine which functions were self-sustaining and which were not.
This leads us to the proposed changes we see before us. City staff has worked tirelessly to identify where the Fund is running a deficit and propose a working plan that, unfortunately, includes increases but ultimately continues to provide an affordable refuse pickup system for Sierra Vista’s residents.
In short, proposed changes to make the fund whole: (1) increase residential dumpster fees, (2) special trash pick-ups will increase from $14.40 to $50, (3) residential trash pick-up will increase by 15%, (4) addition of privatized recycling services for curbside pickup. Green/Yard waste drop-offs and pick-ups will remain free for Sierra Vista residents.
Carolyn Umphrey
Sierra Vista