To the Editor:
I am concerned by the complete lack of concern shown by law enforcement during this time of still-spreading virus.
I go out once weekly to get groceries and have yet to see any law enforcement personnel in the grocery store wearing a mask. Not a one.
Even worse, border patrol agents come into the store in clusters of two or three with no mask and often not keeping a safe distance from other shoppers. These actions show a lack of concern and respect for area residents who are practicing safety guidelines.
Now on top of this, Southwest Valley Constructors has recently come to Bisbee and Douglas, bringing out-of-state employees. Workers gather in their office in the morning and work, sometimes closely together, during the day. They then sometimes end their workday wandering Safeway in groups. Unmasked, of course.
It’s about time for law enforcement and SVC employees to follow the same safety procedures most of the rest of us do.
Sincerely,
Emilie Vardaman
Naco