To the editor:
Never in my lifetime could I imagine a country, in the middle of a pandemic, that has people discrediting our scientific community, and claiming that wearing a mask goes against their rights as an American.
What angers me most is the fact that these mask deniers don’t even seem to have any empathy for the 266,000 people who have died since this began. They don’t seem to care about our health care providers, who are risking their lives everyday to save lives.
Their usual response is that this virus is not that serious. Have you not seen the ministers who at first claimed it was more important to gather people in large groups for prayer, beg people to take this seriously when their members came down with Covid and died? The other response is that it only kills vulnerable people with underlying conditions or the elderly. So what are they saying, those people don’t matter!
The really pathetic fact in this whole argument is that most of them claim to be Christians.
If Jesus came down for another visit, they would the ones who put him to death again, they are so caught up in their arrogant belief systems, they can’t even see the truth anymore.
To me, this is pure evil at it’s worst!
Rita Verri
Bisbee