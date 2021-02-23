I wanted to note the passing of Mitzi Kirmse, a long-time and totally dedicated resident of Sierra Vista. Along with her husband, George, Mitzi did so much to bring hope to countless women in our community by directing and producing a terrific variety show that benefited the Forgach House, the women's crisis center here in town. She led the way for 24 years to put on magical shows that provided much-needed funds for so many women in deep trouble. But more than that, there was no effort in Sierra Vista that passed her by. She was literally into everything that makes Sierra Vista the special place it is. I certainly hope our leaders find some way to permanently memorialize Mitzi for her sterling contributions and for her enormous good will. Along with George, she brought her own special magic, her own broad smile, and endless selfless service to this, her adopted hometown. We will all miss her and I, for one, salute her for what she meant to me, to so many of us, and to the greater Sierra Vista community. Well done, faithful servant!
Jim Ward
Sierra Vista