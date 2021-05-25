Kudos to Canyon Vista Medical Center
To the Editor:
Kudos to the medical staff at Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC). A quiet, peaceful Healing Garden has just opened at Canyon Vista for the benefit of patients and patients' families, as well as visitors to the hospital. A generous financial donation by the entire medical staff made this a reality. Many medical staff and other hospital staff donated time and labor. For instance, Dr. Jody Jenkins and members of her family laid the stones for the labyrinth, which is at one end of the garden.
Community members, organizations and local businesses also contributed time and talent. Major contributors included Dr. Hammode, Bishop Haban and LDS Ward 2 members, members from St. Andrews Church Knights of Columbus, and Dr. Arnold. Jan Groth, a Master Gardener, designed and oversaw the plants and garden. Grasshopper and Fox Fabrications contributed their talents. Furniture came from Santa Fe Arts. Hospital Facilities employee Justin Wilson loaned personal equipment to help in the effort. Hospital administration and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona were strong supporters. There were many more unnamed individuals whose invested time and labor to help create this special spot.
Thank you to all those who worked to create this Healing Garden. A garden to walk in, sit, meditate, and heal. A place of quiet and repose. A special thanks to Dr. Jody Jenkins who led the effort to create this peaceful haven. What a wonderful gift to the community!
Susan Warne
Hereford, AZ