To the editor,
I am disturbed by the piddly amount of covid vaccines the we get. Only scheduled for 100 doses for the first week of Feb. All the while 7,000 doses are administered daily at the stadium in Glendale, and that does not take into account the other PODS in Maricopa County. I realize that Arizona revolves around Maricopa county. I would expect our state Representatives to be pounding on some ones desk in Phoenix, but? I know our State Senator will not because he is to concerned with speed limits.
Karl Welker
Sierra Vista