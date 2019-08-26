To the Editor:
The simplistic idea that nations can go back to unilateral transactions is not borne out by globalization in the 21st century. The Internet, FaceBook, Twitter, Google and a plethora of apps dispels the idea. Read “Thank You For Being Late,” by Thomas Friedman. While some of us are still using e-mail, billions of smart phone users have all but left us in the sand. And yes, there are a billion or more worldwide users, shopping, sharing commerce and chatting across national and international boundaries.
Looking in the rearview mirror is a romantic notion. Ask those who lived through the Depression, the Japanese Internment or before penicillin and antibiotics if they want to return to those days. Would we really want to return to child labor, unsafe factory work, the telephone party line? Perhaps romantics don’t want to go back “that far.” The point is: the World Wide Web, multinational companies and the intertwining of economic and cultural factors will not allow it.
The genie cannot be put back into the lamp. The connection of countries has superseded one-on- one negotiations. World problems are too great to be solved or ignored by one country in hopes of changing outcomes. The world is changing exponentially and turning back is no longer an option.
Dotti Wellman
Sierra Vista