SB1224
To the Editor:
The Arizona senate education committee has passed SB1224, expanding out-of-state vouchers. This means our tax dollars will subsidize private and religious schools in Nevada, Utah and New Mexico, as well as in our state.
Voters said NO to this expansion last year with Prop 305. This is an outrage — a theft of funds for public schools.
Over time, millions of dollars could leave the state, leaving public schools even more financially insecure than they already are. Poorly run charter schools, under the guise of being public, have already leached valuable dollars from the education bottom line.
The negative press, from the nation and owners who profit from charter schools, is inflammatory and grossly untrue. Where is the outrage for the misappropriation of public taxpayer monies?
Dotti Wellman
Sierra Vista