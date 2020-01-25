‘Winning’ vs. ‘Qualified’
To the Editor:
“Politics often is about ‘Can you win?,’ not ‘Are you qualified?’”
This is the question posed by Mayor Craig Thurmond of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, as quoted in an opinion piece by K. Ward Cummings, a former senior congressional advisor. (Arizona Star 1/23/2020)
As the election comes to a head this November, it’s a question all voters should be asking. What are the qualifications for the position the candidate is pursuing and do they match those of the position? There have been too many examples of popularity, connectedness and/or charisma that won for the candidate, even though the skills to do the job were lacking.
Unfortunately, too many talking heads have influenced segments of the population, to the point that voters are turned off or take the easy road of just checking the box. A segment of Americans take for granted that either all is well or nothing can be done to change the situation.
Several current generations had Civics classes cut from curriculums and a semester of Government hardly was enough to instill the responsibility of citizenship and voting.
So the question remains: Do we choose the candidates who look good and have a pleasant demeanor, or do we look more closely to check that their skill set is matched to the job they hope to win?
This means being able to interface congenially with others in positions of authority, can discuss and come to consensus with conflicting interests and most importantly, that even in times of conflict, striving for the common good for all is the goal.
Dotti Wellman
Sierra Vista